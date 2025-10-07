Paris Fashion Week 2025 gets Emma Watson on a motorcycle

Emma Watson at Paris Fashion Week 2025

Emma Watson made a dazzling statement at Paris Fashion Week 2025, where she attended the Miu Miu Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show before leaving in unforgettable style.

The 35-year-old actress turned heads as she hopped on the back of a motorcycle, as per E! News, outside the venue, showing off a chic light pink metallic mini dress paired with a tan suede jacket.

To top off the look, she kept things safe but stylish with a white helmet over her sleek blonde hair.

Fans gathered outside caught her flashing a playful smile, even sticking her tongue out and waving as she rode away from the event.

Inside the show, Emma joined other high-profile guests including Kylie Jenner, Mindy Kaling, Joey King, Laura Harrier, Emma Corrin and Poppy Delevingne, enjoying the front row view of the luxury brand’s latest collection.

The moment marked one of the actress’ rare but glamorous public appearances in recent months.

Her Paris fashion moment comes after a more low-key summer, where she was spotted hiking in Saint-Tropez with her trainer. She also made headlines in September during a sit-down with Jay Shetty, when she spoke candidly about her six-month driving ban in the U.K.

“I was getting phone calls. Like, it’s on the BBC. It’s on international, worldwide news,” she said. “I was like, ‘My shame, it is everywhere.’”

Despite recent controversy surrounding her comments about J.K. Rowling, who criticized her on social media days before the event, Watson appeared completely unbothered.

Smiling for cameras and looking confident in her pale pink dress and suede jacket, the Harry Potter star seemed intent on showing a grounded side of herself, especially as she hopped onto the back of a motorbike to leave the show.

With her Paris Fashion Week outing, Emma reminded fans that she can balance both glamour and a down-to-earth charm, even when the spotlight is brighter than ever.