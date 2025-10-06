Taylor Swift makes rare confession about Katy Perry years after feud

Taylor Swift admits to 'never' following in Katy Perry’s footsteps

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s feud might be over, but both the popstars have very different stances on one matter.

The 35-year-old pop superstar was asked about her views on flying to space, during a recent interview amid Life of a Showgirl promo, where she revealed that even the thought horrifies her.

The 14-time-Grammy winner exclaimed, “Never!” when Scott Mills posed the question on BBC Radio 2 show.

“Why would I do that? There’s no reason to do that. I don’t want to do that, ever. I never … oh my God, no!,” the Anti-Hero hitmaker insisted.

Swift further explained, “It’s cold, it’s scary, I don’t know if I can come back down. If I go, no one will believe I went. It doesn’t matter if you go, because everyone thinks you didn’t go, or they have a weird take on it. I have no fascination.”

After a few breaths, the Eras Tour performer clarified, “But thank you for asking! I don’t know why I just completely freaked out, it was like I thought you were going to make me go.”

Swift might have turned down Mills’ question, but she did bring him her infamous lemon and blueberry sourdough bread after her friend Zoe Kravitz previously gushed about it on the show.