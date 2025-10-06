Kate Middleton spills why RAF visit left George and Louis feeling grounded

Kate and William’s family history soars through generations of RAF Service

Kate Middleton brought her signature warmth and humour to RAF Coningsby on October 2, marking her first visit since becoming the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the base.

Speaking with 10 year old Robin Sasum, Kate revealed that her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were less than thrilled to miss out on the day’s adventure.

“My children were very sad. The boys, particularly,” she told the youngster, prompting laughter from those nearby.

According to Robin’s stepmum, Jo Sweeney, who works at the base, the Princess even added that Louis “fancies becoming a pilot.”

Ever the practical mother, she playfully noted, “I’m going to tell them it takes eight years and a lot of hard work.”

The Princess of Wales, who became Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the base last year, charmed RAF personnel and their families as she toured the Lincolnshire station, explored a Typhoon aircraft, and even took a turn in a flight simulator.

At one point, a Quick Reaction Alert member joked, “Somebody told us that your children were very excited about you seeing a plane.”

Kate laughed, replying, “They’ll be very upset that I’ve seen a Typhoon without them.”

Her response was met with smiles all around and even inspired instructor Geraint White to invite her to step inside the simulator for a test run.

“She seems to be a natural pilot,” said Group Captain Paul O’Grady afterward. “We might have to get her qualified and get her flying a Typhoon if she’s up for it.”

Both the Prince and Princess of Wales share a strong connection to the Royal Air Force.