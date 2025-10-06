Hailey Bieber shares sweet details about son Jack Blues Bieber

Hailey Bieber delights fans with new update on family life

Hailey Bieber is getting into the holiday spirit with son Jack Blues Bieber, as the two set up autumnal decorations at their home.

The 28-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Sunday, October 5, and shared a series of pictures with her 13-month-old son getting their house ready for Halloween.

In one of the pictures, Hailey captured a spooky nook, titled, “Jack’s Patch,” decorated with several pumpkins, hay bales, candles, fairy lights, and a skeleton.

In another picture, the baby sported a Belieber hoodie from his dad, Justin Bieber’s early days in music as a 15-year-old.

Although the Rhode founder did not reveal Jack’s face, his cute little hands, and blonde hair were visible in the pictures.

The mom of one wrote, “Jacktober” in the caption.

Fans excitedly flocked to the comments and sent their love to the family, who will be celebrating their second Halloween with their son.

“I don't get how can he be so LIKE his father my God from heaven, even from the back, the clothes, the poses, EVERYTHING extremely identical,” noted one fan, while another added, “Our cute little baby omg he is so big now.”

A third chimed in, “Jack cutie.”

Hailey and the Grammy winner got married in September 2018, and welcomed their son in August 2024.