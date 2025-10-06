King Charles makes emotional plea to Prince William: 'Swallow your pride'

King Charles urged his eldest son, Prince William, to 'swallow his pride' in order to end the growing crisis within the family.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales and the monarch sat down for a crucial meeting in Balmoral, where the father-son duo discussed a number of issues, especially the future of Prince Harry in the royal household.

According to Closer Magazine, the King made an emotional plea to William, who is reportedly constantly showing resentment in making peace with Harry.

An insider said, "Charles knows he’s not going to budge when it comes to his feelings on Harry, but he’s hoping that William will at least come around to seeing that the wisest option in this situation is to show some mercy."

The leader of the British royal family has been assuring the future King William that he is not handing back the keys to the castle to Harry, but the King believes in "forgiveness."

The monarch asked William to "see the bigger picture."

"In Charles’ view, even if William doesn’t want to be close with Harry or Meghan, there’s no point alienating them. He says he’s got good reason for his decisions, even in respect to Harry, and he needs William to respect that," the source shared.

It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry recently reunited with King Charles at Clarence House, and the Duke of Sussex revealed that now the focus will be on his cancer-stricken father, hinting at future visits to the royal house.