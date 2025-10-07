Egypt reopens 3000-year-old ancient pharoah tomb after 20 years of restoration

Egypt reopens Ancient Royal Pharoah Tomb After 20 years of Restoration

Egypt has reopened a Royal Ancient Pharaoh tomb for visitors on Saturday, October 4, 2025, after more than two decades of renovation in Luxor city, as it prepares for the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo.

Moreover, the Egyptian Authorities reported that the huge tomb of Amenhotep III, who ruled at ancient Egypt between 1390 B.C. and 1350 B.C. is carved into the hillside on the west bank of the Nile River near the southern Egyptian city of Luxor.

The authorities further reported that Royal Pharoah tomb located at the famed valley of the kings was discovered in 1799 by two people but later its valuable contents were looted, including the sarcophagus.

The secretary-general of Supreme Council of Antiques, Egypt, Mohammad Ismail informed that the Ancient Royal Tomb had been under a restoration project for the past 20 years, including renovating paintings of Pharoah along with their wives on the walls of the tombs.

Moreover, reopening of Amenhotep III tomb in the valley of the kings is the key event in the cultural tourism landscape of Egypt.

Furthermore, Tourism department believes that the reopening of the 3000-year-old ancient Pharoah tomb will boost its Cultural Tourism in Luxor and offering new rare glimpses into ancient royal life of Pharaohs.

In addition to that, visitors at the newly revamped tomb, found it very "fascinating" as it includes a frame of the stolen sarcophagus box, with the lid in place where it would have been.