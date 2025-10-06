Donald Trump YMCA Navy dance in Virginia goes viral: Sparking online frenzy

US President Donald Trump went viral after showing dance moves at the 250th Navy anniversary in Virginia.

On Sunday, October 5, 2025, President Donald Trump addressed the Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.

The event gained attention not just for Trump’s speech but for what came next.

After Trump delivered his concluding remarks with some dance moves to YMCA, the video clip surged across social media and went viral like a wildfire.

Trump's dance moves received a flood of online comments; some praised them, while others created memes. Let’s find out all the buzz here:

One such user wrote, “That's my president.” Another commented, “When the Commander-in-Chief brings the beat, the whole fleet follows.”

A third one jumped in, “Legendary dance now with a smiley emoji.” A fourth one commented, “Has there ever been a better showman than Donald J Trump!”

Despite the enthusiastic crowd and viral online buzz, the event wasn’t without backlash. Trump received backlash for arriving nearly an hour late to give his speech.

While First Lady Melania Trump, who was with him, also faced negative feedback, with many netizens calling her greeting at the Navy base "awkward", sparking a fresh wave of trolling.

Trump’s YMCA dance at the Navy’s 250th anniversary event lifted spirits but sparked backlash over delays and conduct, spotlighting how one moment can evoke both praise and controversy.