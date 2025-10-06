Peacehaven mosque in UK set on fire in suspected hate crime

The United Kingdom (U.K.) police have released the CCTV footage of two men, suspected of setting fire to a mosque in East Sussex.

The latest Islamophobic attack, that the police are treating as a hate crime, occurred on Saturday night when two unknown men set the Peacehaven Community Mosque on fire.

The CCTV footage shows two men, alleged arsonists, throwing fuel on the floor. The fire also engulfed a Toyota Prius parked outside the mosque.

The footage shows one man wearing a red gloves and the other a black jacket with a Pre-London logo on the chest.

According to the mosque manager, the chairman of the mosque and a fellow worshipper were inside when the building was set ablaze, adding, “They could have easily died.”

Fortunately, both men made it out safely. The manager alleged that the troublemakers came with the intention to cause maximum damage.

He continued, “The chairman was shaking the whole time. Everyone is scared,” adding that if someone can set a building on fire they can not even imagine what could be next.

According to CNN, the small mosque was opened four years ago and it only serves around 10 to 15 worshippers, most of whom had left after Isha prayer.

This is not the first time that the mosque has been attacked as according to the manager eggs were thrown at the building last year, and people often shout racial slurs when passing by.