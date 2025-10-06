Bitcoin peaks at $125,000, breaking ‘all time high' records

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to accelerate upward momentum by achieving the 17th milestone of the year, breaking all records.

As reported by Reuters, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value peaked at $125,000 for the first time in history, marking a ‘record high’ in the finance industry, as recorded on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Moreover, the golden token rose by about 2.7% to roughly $125,245 on the day, surpassing its prior August peak of nearly $124,480.

The surge in the golden coin’s value underscores the cryptocurrency’s explosive growth in 2025, captivating investors and traders worldwide.

Meanwhile, as BTC continues to shatter records, this development signals strong bullish momentum in the cryptocurrency market, potentially influencing trading strategies across various pairs and exchanges.

Possible reasons for 'all-time-high gains' for Bitcoin

Bitcoin's unexpected progress amid the U.S. government shutdown has sparked new hopes.

Bloomberg reports that the gains in U.S. shares have also supported bitcoin's rise, as investors have sought safe-haven assets while U.S. lawmakers negotiate over funding the federal government.

Investors and traders also noted that a weaker U.S. dollar and broader equity strength contributed to pushing prices higher.

"With many assets, including equities, gold and even collectables like Pokémon cards hitting all-time highs, it's no surprise Bitcoin is benefiting from the dollar debasement narrative," Joshua Lim, co-head of markets at crypto prime brokerage firm FalconX, informed Bloomberg.

Moreover, reports show BTC briefly climbed as high as $125,750 during early Asian trade before pulling back, a sign of fast buying followed by profit-taking in some venues.

According to TradingView, the reason for this unprecedented market growth is a large wave of demand through US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs, which has been a key driver of the move, with weekly net inflows into those funds reported at around $3.24 billion.

Meanwhile, a mix of institutional buying, seasonal momentum, and macro factors helped lift Bitcoin to new highs. The rally has drawn fresh attention from investors, but it also comes with the familiar risks of big price swings.

Additionally, Trump and his family have also been significant promoters of cryptocurrencies and are involved in various crypto endeavours that have contributed to their wealth.

Following the latest financial statistics, October 2025 has been given a nickname as “Uptober”, after Bitcoin flipped traders' technical breakouts with $120,000 into support, adding momentum.



