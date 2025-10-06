American Airlines crises: outages, route cuts, storm delays

American Airlines cancelled more than 200 flights and delayed over 500

American Airlines has recently faced various flight problems, from cancelling a permanent route to dealing with disruptions caused by storms and tech issues.

Travelers flying over the weekend recently faced a tough time after a widespread phone and internet outage led to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stopping flights from leaving the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Dallas Love Field (DAL) airports.

The airline cancelled more than 200 flights and delayed over 500. This meant that about a quarter of the airline’s total flight schedule was affected.

American Airlines has decided to permanently cut a flight route between Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Eugene, Oregon (EUG), upsetting many passengers.

The airline explained that the decision came after reviewing the route’s performance and customer demand. Essentially, not enough people were flying this route to make it profitable.

In a statement about the cancellation, the airline said: “As part of a continuous evaluation for our network, American has made the difficult decision to discontinue service between Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) and Eugene, Oregon (EUG).”

Passengers who had already booked flights for the future were promised full refunds or different flight options. An American spokesperson apologised, stating: “We’re proactively reaching out to impacted customers and apologise for any inconvenience.”

American Airlines flights have also been delayed or cancelled due to technical issues and severe weather.

A storm named “Amy” caused major travel problems, forcing American Airlines to cancel about 10 flights from airports like JFK in New York and Miami International.

An American Airlines flight from London to Philadelphia had to turn around and land back at Heathrow after a technical issue caused the wing flaps to stop working. The plane had to dump over 20,000 pounds of fuel to land safely, and the flight was cancelled.

In regard to general weather-related problems, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said that these issues have hit the carrier “harder than anyone,” but her believes that having more air traffic controllers will help fix the problem over time.