Sydney Sweeney reflects on hardest part of preparing for Christy Martin

Sydney Sweeney revealed how much she pushed her body and mind to prepare for her role as Christy Martin in the new film Christy.

The actress, 28, explained that she completely changed her lifestyle for three months so she could step into the shoes of the boxing icon.

Speaking at the Hamptons International Film Festival, Sydney shared that her daily routine was tough, as she trained with weights for an hour in the morning, spent three hours in the boxing ring and then returned to the gym for another hour of weight training at night.

Alongside the workouts, the Euphoria actress followed a strict diet designed by a nutritionist and drank protein shakes.

However, the intense schedule helped her gain around 35 pounds of muscle.

Christy Martin herself worked closely on the film, something Sydney said made the experience even more special.

She described how valuable it was to learn directly from Christy, admitting that having the real person watching her performance was both nerve wracking and inspiring.

Over time, the two formed a close bond, and the actress relied on Christy’s guidance to bring honesty to her portrayal.

Moreover, the star also refused to let anyone else step in for the fight sequences, as she explained that all the punches shown on screen were real, because she wanted the boxing scenes to look authentic.

Christy Martin became a household name in the 1990s as one of the first women to break into professional boxing.

Her life also included heartbreaking struggles, including an attempted murder by her husband in 2010.

Sydney said she was shocked that such a powerful story was not already widely known and felt proud to help bring it to light.