'Big Bang Theory' star Kimberly Hebert Gregory tragically passes away at 52

Kimberly Hébert Gregory, known for her role on The Big Bang Theory, has died at the age of 52.

The star’s ex husband Chester Gregory confirmed the news on Instagram, and heartfelt tributes quickly poured in from fans and colleagues.

Actor Walton Goggins, who worked with Kimberly on HBO’s Vice Principals, shared a moving post calling her a “professionals professional” and a “SOPRANO that never missed a note.”

He added that she made him laugh like no one else and said she would be deeply missed.

Other stars also shared their grief, as Leslie Jones wrote, “So sorry my friend,” while Niecy Nash called Kimberly “the sweetest soul.” Jason Ritter said she was brilliant and kind and that her loss was heartbreaking.

However, fans echoed the sentiment, remembering her as a light and a force who will be missed.

Born on December 7, 1972, in Houston, Texas, Kimberly attended the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and earned a degree from the Theatre School at DePaul University.

The late actress performed with the Chicago Theatre Company in the late 1990s and earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for her role in By the Way, Meet Vera Stark.

Her film career included I Think I Love My Wife, Red Hook Summer, Arizona, Five Feet Apart, Miss Virginia, and John Henry.

On television, she appeared in Gossip Girl, Law & Order, Two and a Half Men, Shameless, Devious Maids, Grey’s Anatomy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Better Call Saul, and hit The Big Bang Theory.

Moreover, Kimberly Hébert Gregory is now remembered not only for her talent but for her warmth, generosity, and the joy she brought to everyone who worked with her.