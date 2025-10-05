Victoria Beckham breaks down in new series amid family tensions

Victoria and her husband David have reportedly been at odds with their son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham has recently opened up about how she 'cried' during her 'triggering' new documentary and confessed that she did not like the way she was portrayed in her husband David's Netflix series.

The former Spice Girl, 51, reflected on her life in a new project following the huge success of husband David's docuseries.

The upcoming series will explore her music career, personal life, time with the Spice Girls, and the financial pressures she faced during her business struggles.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Victoria admitted that filming the documentary was not easy, saying it was 'rather emotional and triggering' for her-and that fans will see her break down on screen.

'There have been lots of triggers, I cried, it takes quite a lot to make me cry, but I did cry,' she revealed.

The fashion designer also admitted she didn't like how she came across in husband David's Netflix documentary-particularly after a now-viral scene reminded viewers that she was once driven to school in a Rolls Royce.

She said: 'I am being completely honest, I did not love me in that documentary.' Interestingly, Victoria also admitted it must have been 'so tough' for Liam and Noel Gallagher's mother during their long feud in a hint towards her own issues with her son Brooklyn.

For those unfamiliar, Victoria and her husband David, 50, have reportedly been at odds with their son, 26, and his wife, heiress, Nicola Peltz, 30, amid claims that Brooklyn has distanced himself from the family.

The speculation grew stronger after he failed to attend any of David's 50th birthday celebrations in May.