Prince William learns modern trick to guard against lip readers

Prince William has adopted a new technique to protect his image and avoid being misconstrued in the media.

During the Duchess of Kent's funeral, all the media attention was on the Prince of Wales and Prince Andrew, who are reportedly not on good terms due to to the latter's ongoing controversies, including his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The future King was seen deliberately shielding his mouth while making a quick remark to the Duke of York.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, brand and culture expert Nick Ede said that William's shrewd technique is undoubtedly due to the prince being 'very aware that every move he makes is scrutinised, analysed and replayed.'

Explaining the hand placement, he said: 'By covering his mouth, he's using a very modern media-savvy technique we have seen time and time again with footballers, celebrities, and politicians who want to keep private conversations just that, private.

'It's a subtle signal that he understands the power of lip readers and the potential for a comment, however innocent, to be taken out of context and magnified across global media.

'William is showing that he knows how to manage his image and protect his words.'

Meanwhile there are reports that both Andrew and hos former wife, Sarah Ferguson have already been informed they will not be allowed at the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations or future Royal gatherings.

The situation surrounding the former couple worsened recently when it was revealed that Fergie had apologised to Epstein and described him as her 'supreme friend' via emails resurfaced.