Women’s World Cup: Fatima Sana, teammates fight off bug attack during Pak–India clash

A swarm of insects forced an unexpected halt during the Pakistan–India ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday, prompting captain Fatima Sana and her teammates to use insect repellent sprays on the field before play could resume.
The sudden attack by tiny bugs on Sunday caused visible discomfort to the players. Pakistani bowler Nashra Sandhu initially tried to fend them off with a towel after consulting the umpire, but the problem persisted.
As the infestation worsened, Pakistan’s reserve players ran onto the field with insect repellent sprays.
Captain Fatima Sana began spraying around her teammates, while substitute Iman Fatima even sprayed a fellow player’s cap — though the insects refused to disperse.
Moments later, play had to be stopped. Ground staff sprayed the entire field before the match eventually resumed.
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against India at the R Premadasa Stadium.
Green Shirts face challenges after a poor start to their World Cup 2025 campaign, having lost their opening match against Bangladesh.
Zaman cruises past Egypt's Elnawasany 3-0 and lines up a showdown with top seed Brownell of US
“It’s unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion," says former captain
"I don’t feel that belongs in sports. Politics should stay aside," says former South Africa captain
Rubya Haider hits fifty to play vital role in Bangladesh's victory over Pakistan
Pakistan and India set to clash in Women's World Cup 2025 in Colombo on October 5
India drags politics into cricket to damage the game's spirit, says ACC chairman