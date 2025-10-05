Cruz Beckham, Jackie Apostel speak out on 'age gap' relationship

Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham respond to social media critics bashing their relationship

Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, have a 10-year age gap between them, but they believe that age is just a number.

The 29-year-old singer attended Cruz’s mom, Victoria Beckham’s show at the Paris Fashion Week, and was included in the designer’s family pictures on Instagram.

The former Spice Girls member wrote a heartfelt caption for her family, which read, “I love you all so much… I couldn’t do it without you.”

One social media sleuth wrote, “Why is a 29 year old dating a 20 that’s just weird. I’m taking [sic] about Jackie dating Cruz.”

Apostel clapped back in the comments and wrote, “Because he’s kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome.”

The Sad hitmaker paid tribute to Victoria on her Instagram as well, writing, “What an incredible show and in my favorite dress yet. @victoriabeckham, honoured to witness all of this come to life.”

Victoria also showed love to her son’s girlfriend and gushed that she looked “so pretty” in the photos from the fashion week.

Cruz and Apostel started dating last year in April and made their first public appearance together at the Glastonbury festival that year.

The couple has since attended multiple official events, as well as family gatherings together.