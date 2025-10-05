Khloe Kardashian wins hearts with new move ahead of 'Kardashians' season 7

Khloe Kardashian surprises fans with ‘unbelievable’ response to a fan

Khloe Kardashian left fans awestruck with her latest response to a fan who left a comment under her video.

The 41-year-old reality star shared a TikTok video of herself stocking up on back-to-school supplies for her kids, True, 7, and Tatum, 3, and a mom from Virginia, Susana Berrios, made a request in the comments.

Berrios asked The Kardashians star if she could help her son’s school in Virginia get good chairs and school supplies which they lack.

To her surprise, the socialite responded to the comment, saying, “Send me the link."

Speaking of her sons’ classroom conditions, Berrios wrote, “They are in desperate need of those things. His classmates are [sitting] on bar stools, no back support or anything, really uncomfortable. I hope you see this. I love you.”

The comment got very popular on social media, and Berrios then told 8News, “I was in such disbelief. I didn’t think it was real.”

She revealed that the media personality fully funded the donation needed. Berrios added, “She has a million things in front of her and to pay attention to something like that is very beautiful.”

The mom told Kardashian, “Thank you so much for having a kind heart.”

This comes after the mom of two recently released the teaser for the new season of her family reality show. The new season will be bringing back Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner after their hiatus from the show.