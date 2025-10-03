Princess Kate reveals Prince Louis' bold dream that will require 'hard work'

The future queen also joked that her children will be 'very upset' with her for living out their dream

Princess Kate revealed her youngest son with Prince William has his eyes on the skies.

During her first official visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire as Royal Honorary Air Commodore on Thursday, October 2, the Princess of Wales shared that Prince Louis wants to become a fighter pilot.

Kate, 43, made the revelation while being shown inside the cockpit of a fully armed Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon. According to the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English, Kate shared, “I’m going to tell them (her children) it takes eight years and a lot of hard work!”

Later, the mom-of-three was given three toy Typhoons, one for each of her kids — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and, of course, Prince Louis, 7 — saying that they would “absolutely love” them. However, she admitted, they’d be “very upset that I’ve seen a Typhoon without them!”

Reflecting on the experience on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, Kate said that it was “fascinating to see the Typhoon team in action and to meet the dedicated teams who can be called upon at a moment’s notice.”

The visit marked Princess Catherine’s first since being appointed the Royal Honorary Air Commodore by King Charles in 2023 — a role that was previously held by her husband the Prince of Wales for 15 years.

After being briefed on recent operations and shown around the military hardware, the future queen tried her hand at a flight simulator, even pulling off a virtual loop-the-loop maneuver. This prompted group Captain Paul O’Grady to remark that “she seems to be a natural pilot.”