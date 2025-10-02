Shailene Woodley reflects on how rescue cats brought change in ife

Shailene Woodley reflects on how rescue cats brought change in her life

Shailene Woodley opened up about the life changing experience she has since adopting two rescue cats.

The Divergent star rescued her two cats, Pharrah and Bear, around a year and a half ago.

In conversation with the PA news agency, the Fault in Our Stars actress said, "I was able and lucky enough to rescue my two little kitties, and they’ve changed my life so dramatically just having them."

"I call them like my emotional support animals, even though they’re not, they just give me a sense that everything is going to be OK," she added. "My two little ones help me relax and remember what’s important in life."

Woodley went on to say that life feels most meaningful when we choose to care for something beyond ourselves. She said that by rescuing cats, she not only changed their life but also felt like her own life change.

"They remind me to breathe. They reminded me to slow down and be present in the moment and life adapts to the decisions that we make," she explained.

Woodley continued, "I can’t remember what my life was like before they were there."

"Everything’s easier because they’re here and because they’re with me," Woodley concluded of her adopted rescue cats.