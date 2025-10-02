Manchester synagogue attack: Police shoot attacker after people injured

Four members of the public have been injured in an incident involving a stabbing and a vehicle ramming outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, Manchester, on Thursday, September 30, 2025.

The incident occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) declared a major incident following the attack, which began at 9:31 a.m. local time, when a member of the public called police to report witnessing a car being driven toward people and one man being stabbed.

Firearms officers were quickly deployed at 9:34 a.m. after further reports came in that a security guard had been attacked with a knife. GMP escalated the response, declaring a major incident, just six minutes after the initial call.

At 9:38 a.m., GMP firearms officers fired shots. One man, believed to be the offender, was shot and is now in police custody.

Paramedics arrived at 9:41 a.m. and are currently tending to four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicles and stab wounds.

Authorities have urged the public to stay clear of the area while the investigation continues.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester, confirmed the severity of the situation while offering some reassurance. Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he said:

“It is a serious incident, I have to say… And I would say to people listening, firstly, to avoid the area because it is a serious incident.”

The area around Middleton Road, between Wilton Road and Crumpsall Lane, remains cordoned off. The police response is ongoing.