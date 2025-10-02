Joshua Allen, 'So You Think You Can Dance’ winner, dies at 36

Joshua Allen, the winner of Season 4 of the reality dance competition “So You Think You Can Dance,” has died at the age of 36. His death was confirmed by a family member on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, after he reportedly passed away on September 30.
A family member told TMZ that Allen was struck by a train in Fort Worth, Texas. Authorities found a man near the railroad tracks around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
His family has requested “privacy and prayers” during this difficult time.
Allen’s family also shared a piece of advice the dancer gave before his passing. “One of the last things he said was to keep God first at all times,” a family member told TMZ. “You have to be real with yourself before you can be real with anybody else.”
Choreographer and friend Emmanuel Hurd posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, mourning the loss of his collaborator and friend.
Allen won the fourth season of the Fox series in 2008, taking home the $250,000 cash prize. Following his victory, he appeared in films such as “Step Up 3D” and the 2011 remake of “Footloose,” and had roles in TV shows including “Community” and “American Horror Story.”
Allen was born on March 13, 1989, in Fort Worth, Texas. He had returned to the SYTYCD stage as an All-Star in later seasons.
