Prince Edward receives honour at celebrations for historic milestone

King Charles’s younger brother, Prince Edward was honoured to mark an important event as he undertook a key task in Portsmouth.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who is also Commodore-in-Chief, joined sailors, veterans and families on Wednesday, October 1st, to celebrated a major milestone for the Royal Navy, the 120th birthday of The Royal Fleet Auxiliary.

During the event, attendees reminisced the journey of RFA sailors and the successes in the past. The guests had the opportunity to learn about current operations and saw the arrival of innovative new ships which will carry the service into the second half of the 21st Century.

Prince Edward was the guest of honour at the event, and received a special nod during the ceremony. First Officer Paul Fears appreciated the service and welcomed the honour of having a member of the royal family with them.

“Today is great – to have royal recognition for what we do is very much appreciated. His Royal Highness is very supportive of what we do. And it’s been great seeing so many veterans here,” he said.

This appears to be a positive piece of news about a King’s brother as the Palace deals with ongoing tensions and the slew of scandals caused by the monarch’s disgraced brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

While Andrew has been causing trouble for the royals, Edward became a source of pride for his family and especially King Charles, as he attended the significant ceremony.