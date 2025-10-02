Kanye West’s shocking ‘betrayal list’ Instagram post: Who is on it?

Kanye West’s shocking ‘betrayal list’ Instagram post

Kanye West, rapper and fashion mogul, once again sparked significant debate after posting and quickly deleting a cryptic “betrayal list” on social media this week.

The post, which expressed deep personal pain, featured an unusual mix of names that drew widespread attention and concern.

The post, which was shared on Instagram and then rapidly went viral across other platforms, started with a statement about the depth of his emotional distress, followed by a list of names he claims have betrayed him.

The list encompasses a diverse range of individuals, from close family members and former collaborators to entire communities and even fictional characters.

Family : North West (daughter), Kim Kardashian (ex-wife)

: North West (daughter), Kim Kardashian (ex-wife) Fellow artists/collaborators : LeBron James, Diddy, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign, and Playboi Carti.

: LeBron James, Diddy, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign, and Playboi Carti. Political figures : Donald Trump

: Donald Trump Fictional/Historical figures: Animated characters like Curious George and Patrick Star, and even American abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

The inclusion of his own daughter, who is 12 years old, drew the sharpest backlash from social media users, many of whom condemned the public naming of a minor in such a context.

Surprising inclusions, like Harriet Tubman and children’s cartoon characters, led some observers to suggest the post was satirical or an example of performance art, while others expressed continued concern over West’s mental well-being.

The list is the second such “betrayal list” West has circulated in recent months, with a similar, though slightly different, roster of names posted earlier this year.