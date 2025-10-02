Kanye West’s shocking ‘betrayal list’ Instagram post: Who is on it?

Kanye West, rapper and fashion mogul, once again sparked significant debate after posting and quickly deleting a cryptic “betrayal list” on social media this week.
The post, which expressed deep personal pain, featured an unusual mix of names that drew widespread attention and concern.
The post, which was shared on Instagram and then rapidly went viral across other platforms, started with a statement about the depth of his emotional distress, followed by a list of names he claims have betrayed him.
The list encompasses a diverse range of individuals, from close family members and former collaborators to entire communities and even fictional characters.
The inclusion of his own daughter, who is 12 years old, drew the sharpest backlash from social media users, many of whom condemned the public naming of a minor in such a context.
Surprising inclusions, like Harriet Tubman and children’s cartoon characters, led some observers to suggest the post was satirical or an example of performance art, while others expressed continued concern over West’s mental well-being.
The list is the second such “betrayal list” West has circulated in recent months, with a similar, though slightly different, roster of names posted earlier this year.
Wallabies prop to end 16-year international career following New Zealand match
World's largest beer festival delayed as special forces defuse booby traps in residential building
European Space Agency’s Gaia mission detected this unexpected feature
Mental health experts sound alarm over unregulated AI companions
Snapchat is going to charge users for storing old memories
The dam created a reservoir holding an estimated 10 trillion gallons of water
The analysis of water vapour plume from Enceladus shows potential existence of life
Elon Musk says: “Wikipedia is hopelessly biased”, announces Grokipedia powered by xAI to create more enhanced...