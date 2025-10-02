John C. Campbell Folk School: 100 years of Appalachian arts

John C. Campbell Folk School is celebrating 100 years of Appalachian arts

The John C. Campbell Folk School is officially celebrating its 100th anniversary, launching a year-long centennial observance that recognises its century-long commitment to preserving Southern Appalachian culture and craft.

The milestone received official recognition from the state of North Carolina with Governor Josh Stein issuing a proclamation on September 23, 2025. It declared October 4, 2025, as a day “In Recognition Of The 100th Anniversary Of John C. Campbell Folk School” across the state.

The proclamation honors the school, founded in 1925 by Olive Dame Campbell and Marguerite Butler, for its role in upholding the region’s “rich cultural heritage.”

The official celebrations will commence during the school’s 49th Annual Fall Festival on the weekend of October 4-5, 2025. The festival is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the Brasstown campus for live music, dance, craft demonstrations, and an artisan market featuring over 200 vendors.

Adding to the centennial excitement, the Folk School was recently named the 2025 Business of the Year by the Cherokee Chamber of Commerce. Bethany Chaney, the executive director, noted that the honor affirmed the school’s “significant cultural and economic contributions to our community.”

As a key part of the centennial lead-up, the Folk School also unveiled a rare, conserved, hand-drawn map of the Southern Appalachian region.

The centennial celebrations are scheduled to continue into 2026, marking a full year of activities honoring the school’s dedication to craft, culture, and community.