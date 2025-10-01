Queen Camilla’s son breaks silence on Strictly rumours: 'Here’s the truth'

Camilla’s son responds to Strictly speculation

Tom Parker Bowles, son of Queen Camilla, has firmly dismissed speculation that he would be joining the cast of Strictly Come Dancing.

During an appearance on ITV's Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, Bowles stated, "My two children are embarrassed enough about my dad dancing at parties.

The idea of me getting into sequins and sort of running like that... no! So it's not true, and would never happen. Great show, obviously, but not for me."

The rumours had gained traction earlier this year, with some outlets suggesting that Bowles was in talks to appear on the popular dance competition. However, Bowles' recent comments have put those speculations to rest.

Despite his decision not to participate, Bowles expressed admiration for the show, acknowledging its widespread appeal and the joy it brings to audiences.

His mother, Queen Camilla, is known to be a fan of Strictly Come Dancing, and her appreciation for the programme is well documented.

While Bowles won't be donning dancing shoes anytime soon, sccording to The Sun, reality star Georgia is in talks to join the show.

“She would bring glamour, poise and fun to the show,” a source said. “She’s been a huge hit on all the telly shows she’s done and would be a popular contestant on Strictly.”

Already confirmed is Thomas Skinner, the Cockney entrepreneur and former Apprentice contestant, famous for his catchphrase, “Bosh!”