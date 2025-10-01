Meghan Markle moves to ‘strong option’ after Harry, King Charles reunion

Meghan Markle has been urged to go back to her roots for a stable future after Prince Harry reunited with his father, King Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex began 2025 with multiple power moves. First, she returned to Instagram. Soon after that, the mother-of-two announced her cooking show on Netflix, With Love, Meghan.

Afterwards, the former Suits actress revealed in a selfie-style video that she has renamed American Riveria Orchard to As Ever, her lifestyle brand.

Moreover, she once again made it to the headlines with an announcement about her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

However, three of her major projects did not work out as well as she had expected.

Now, an insider told Radar Online that the former working royal should move back to acting in order to find a suitable way of earning.

"Meghan put her heart into this show, but the ratings are not what she hoped for. That leaves her at a crossroads," said the source.

As per the new report, "People in the industry still see her as an actress first and foremost, not a lifestyle guru, and she's being urged to go back to her roots."

"Everyone knows money is a real factor here. Meghan has been determined to carve her own identity beyond the royals, but if the lifestyle projects stall, acting remains a strong option," an insider from the industry shared.

These comments came after Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, moved closer to making peace with the royals after meeting with King Charles at Clarence House.