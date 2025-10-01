Microsoft begins official rollout of streamlined Windows 11 2025 update

Microsoft has officially released the Windows 11 2025 update also known as version 25H2.

The global rollout of the new version is described as a “lean” and streamlined release with focus on under-the-hood security enhancements and enterprise connectivity.

The company described that instead of introducing flashy new consumer features, the update emphasised security.

It is being installed as an enablement package over a small update instead of a complete operating system upgrade, and will be quickly installed on devices already running Windows 11 version 24H2.

"The two versions share the same code base and branch of service which simplifies the update," according to John Cable, Vice President of Program Management of Windows.

The major changes in this release revolve around the “Secure Future Initiative” which is put forward by Microsoft and considerable improvements in both build and runtime vulnerability detection and AI-assisted secure coding.

Other legacy features such as the PowerShell 2.0 and Windows Management Instrumentation command-line (WMIC) are also eliminated in the update which adds to its leaner footprint.

For commercial users, version 25H2 supports Wi-Fi 7 and enterprise connectivity as well as providing IT administrators with greater control to uninstall certain pre-installed Microsoft Store apps using management tools.

The update will restart the support lifecycle and give 24 months of support to Home and Pro editions and 36 months of support to Enterprise and Education versions.

Availability begins immediately via a controlled feature rollout for eligible devices with the “Get the latest updates as soon as they're available” setting enabled.

Microsoft will increase availability in the next few months and will block the update with safeguard holds on the devices that may have compatibility problems. The company advises the users to upgrade so as to have the new security enhancements and features.