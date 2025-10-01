Louis Tomlinson shocks fans with third album

Louis Tomlinson has officially announced his long-awaited third studio album, titled How Did I Get Here?

The former One Direction star is clearly in a generous mood, surprising fans with the album reveal just as they were still absorbing the buzz around his newly released single Lemonade.

A snippet from a video interview shows an interviewer asking the 33-year-old singer if he had any more surprises in store for fans.

He responded enthusiastically, saying, "I've got a new record coming in January, a new album, so I feel really, really good about that. I'm really, really excited for everyone to hear it."

While sharing about the album’s creative process he revealed that the album’s title comes from a lyric in one of its songs, "I did a lot of the recording and writing in Costa Rica, something I've always wanted to do."

Speaking about the lead single Lemonade, which dropped the same day as the album announcement, he said, "I think when you listen to Lemonade you can feel that excitement," adding "You can feel that you've gone somewhere far and away to exist in a place where you can write some music that feels like it can escape when you listen to it."

Hot on the heels of that track, the third album announcement has sent his fandom into overdrive with one commenting, "I'M SCREAMINGGG," another followed, "SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP [red heart and crying emoji]."

A third wrote, "I'm going to dance to it all summer long! It's incredible, Louis, from the very first second I heard it, it's incredible!!!!"

For the unversed, How Did I Get Here? is expected to mark a departure from Louis' previous records, which involved multiple producers and songwriters.

This time, the album was crafted closely with producer Nico Rebscher, best known for his work with Aurora.

The duo spent some time in the English countryside developing ideas, before heading to a studio in Santa Teresa in Cost Rica for three weeks to lay down the tracks.

How Did I Get Here? will be released on January 23, 2026, exactly four years after his sophomore album Faith in the Future (2022), and six years after his solo debut Walls (2020).