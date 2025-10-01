Emirates announces new rules for using power bank onboard

Emirates has announced a major change for passengers on all flights: the use or charging of power banks is prohibited while onboard the aircraft, effective October 1, 2025.
The prime motive behind this development is to enhance safety measures due to the rising risk of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries.
The new rule was applied across its entire fleet after a safety review highlighted risks linked to lithium battery incidents in aviation.
The official statement reads: “Emirates provides in-seat charging on all aircraft; however, it still recommends that customers fully charge their devices before flying, especially on longer duration flights.”
Emirates has directed passengers to fully charge their devices before flying, even though its aircraft already provide in-seat charging ports, especially on long-range flight.
The rising use of portable charges has coincided with a growing number of lithium battery-related incidents across the aviation industry.
Power banks are commonly powered by lithium-ion batteries that pose a fire hazard if damaged or overcharged, resulting in a process known as thermal runaway that can lead to overheating, fires, and ultimately explosion.
In order to impose a ban on their use onboard and require passengers to store them in accessible areas, Emirates said that it can ensure that cabin crew immediately respond in case of any emergency.
Emirates has the pivotal role in safeguarding passenger safety in line with its top operational priority. The airline’s system is designed to minimize risks and enhance safety while maintaining comfort, as evidenced by the integrated power management available at every seat.
