Trump gives special tribute to Kate Middleton as major invite looms

Princess Kate received a nod from US President Donald Trump after she dutifully undertook a prominent role during the State Banquet last month.

The Princess of Wales, dressed ivory gown with gold lace by Phillipa Lepley, was assigned a seat next to the President and the following day, she accompanied First Lady Melania for a meaningful engagement.

After the two-day visit was concluded, Trump had gushed about his love for the UK and the royal family. An official from the White House had confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will be invited next year for a visit.

Meanwhile, a source close to the US President, told Independent newspaper that the invitation could also be extended to Prince William and Princess Kate. The officials have not confirmed the exact date and the remaining details of the visit will be unveiled in due time.

Although, Trump’s inclination towards William and Kate shone through in the latest message issued by him via his personal account.

He shared highlights from the banquet in which the Princess was given a special nod. The first photo shared was of Trump smiling at Kate.

It appears to be from the moment when Trump did not shy away from his admiration for the Princess of Wales even during the speech he made at the banquet.

“Melania and I are delighted to visit with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine, so radiant and so healthy and so beautiful,” Trump had said.

The photo is followed by a group portrait of the King and Queen with the Trumps.

The White House official provided no further details on when the visit could take place or what it would entail.