NVIDIA: First company ever worth $4.5 trillion

NVIDIA is the first company ever worth $4.5 trillion

NVIDIA, the pioneer of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), engraved its name in the annals of history on September 30, 2025, after securing the title of the first company ever to exceed the $4.5 trillion market capitalisation.

The milestone was achieved after the company’s stock price skyrocketed nearly 3% closing at a record high of $182-$183.

Dominance in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware is the driving force behind NVIDIA’s unprecedented growth, particularly in the Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), which are essential for large-scale data centres and AI training.

A flurry of major AI infrastructure deals propelled the company’s latest surge, pushing its valuation from $4 trillion to $4.5 trillion in less than three months.

The first major deal was announced with OpenAI, where NVIDIA committed to invest $100 billion in Sam Altman’s AI company. As part of $500 billion “Stargate” project with Oracle, OpenAI plans to spend hundreds of billions on data centres equipped with NVIDIA GPUs.

Chip demand has also increased due to the $14.2 billion CoreWeave (partially owned by NVIDIA) deal with Meta Platforms to provide AI computing services.

Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, says the company’s chips constitute about 70% of the spending on all new AI data centres.

The large-scale infrastructure spending has encouraged analysts to hike their price targets. Citigroup Inc. lifted its price target on NVIDIA from $200 to $210. Atif Malik, the Citi analyst, noted that:

“We believe OpenAI came to Nvidia asking for help as Nvidia has a very compelling product, and as the number of users and compute being consumed per user basis is growing.”

Driven by an unmatched speed, NVIDIA has ascended to the spot of a trillion-dollar company, breaking valuation records along the way.