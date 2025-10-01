Jannik Sinner triumphs at China Open, claims 21st career title

Jannik Sinner claimed his third title of the 2025 season, defeating American teenager Learner Tien.

The Italian tennis player scored 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the China Open on Wednesday, October 1, marking his 21st career tour-level title.

This win is also Sinner's second triumph in Beijing, as previously he secured the victory at the ATP 500 event in 2023.

The 24-year-old previously had a heartbreaking loss at the US Open to Carlos Alcaraz. After that event, fans were impatiently waiting for Sinner’s powerful comeback.

He did not drop a set en route to the title, dispatching opponents including Alex De Minaur and a resurgent Marin Cilic before facing the first-time finalist.

In the China Open finale, Sinner dominated from the outset. He served 24 winners, and only 24 break points were saved in his favor and he was on the offensive with his ground strokes and quick net play, where he won 73% of his points. It took only 72 minutes to end the one-sided contest.

Sinner said after the match that he was very pleased with his performance today and this week. Winning in Beijing is always special, it is the best place to begin this Asian swing.

The victory cements the position of Sinner as World No. 2 and closes the difference to his competitor Alcaraz in the ATP Live Race to Turin.

The Spaniard, who clinched the Tokyo title only a day ago, has pulled out of the next Shanghai Masters and that gives Sinner a golden opportunity to retain his title there and earn important points in the race to secure the year-end No. 1 ranking.

In the case of Tien, his breakthrough run to his first ATP final propels him to a career high of World No. 36, firmly placing him in a stronger position to qualify for Next Gen ATP Finals.

The American had already recorded spectacular victories over Daniil Medvedev and Lorenzo Musetti.