BTS World Tour 2026: Exciting details revealed

Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V are deep in the grind to bring an epic BTS world tour fans have been dreaming about for years.
As BTS is gearing up to deliver a massive treat, excitement builds ahead of the tour with new details about the upcoming shows started to emerge.
Pre BTS World Tour 2026 highlights:
Additionally, in the months leading up to the highly anticipated album release, BTS is keeping fans engaged with special global events, including screenings of four concert films in 2,500 theaters across 65 countries from September 24 to October 5.
Though some members have recently appeared at overseas fashion events, the group primarily returned to South Korea in September, where they are actively working on finalising their new album.
The buzz around BTS’s comeback has intensified since all seven members completed their mandatory military service.
