BTS World Tour 2026: Exciting details revealed

BTS World Tour 2026: Exciting new details revealed

Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V are deep in the grind to bring an epic BTS world tour fans have been dreaming about for years.

As BTS is gearing up to deliver a massive treat, excitement builds ahead of the tour with new details about the upcoming shows started to emerge.

Pre BTS World Tour 2026 highlights:

Reportedly, all the seven boys have moved to Los Angeles to write and record their second album after their June reunion.

The tour will follow the release of BTS' second album, with an estimated four million fans expected to attend 65 shows worldwide.

It is expected to become one of the biggest group tours in K-pop history, with an average attendance of over 60,000 fans per performance.

While exact dates are yet to be announced, Hyundai Motor Securities researcher Kim Hyun Young told Finance News that the tour could take place between May and December 2026.

Additionally, in the months leading up to the highly anticipated album release, BTS is keeping fans engaged with special global events, including screenings of four concert films in 2,500 theaters across 65 countries from September 24 to October 5.

Though some members have recently appeared at overseas fashion events, the group primarily returned to South Korea in September, where they are actively working on finalising their new album.

The buzz around BTS’s comeback has intensified since all seven members completed their mandatory military service.