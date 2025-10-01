Prince William finally marks major win against Prince Andrew

Prince William must have taken a sigh of relief after King Charles' major decision about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The Duke and Duchess of York are under hot water after shocking details about their relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein made it to the headlines.

Most recently, Fergie's email to the controversial figure in which she called him her "generous and supreme" friend put King Charles in quite a tough position to completely cut ties with the former working royals.

Amid the call to ban, it has been reported that the monarch asked Andrew and Sarah not to participate in all public-facing family occasions, including Christmas at Sandringham.

Speaking of the rumour, Kinsey Schofield said that it would be a major win for William if the Duke and Duchess of York were not invited to private royal gatherings.

In conversation with Sky News Australia, the royal expert shared, "This is a win for Prince William … the head of the Church of England should not be regularly seen next to someone on an Epstein flight log."

According to The Royalist, Tom Sykes also feels that the Prince of Wales will see this ban as a victory, as he cannot stand his 'disgraced' uncle.

The royal commentator wrote, "It's clear to everyone with a political antenna that this is William's hard-won victory... events have forced the aged, weak father to comply with his son and heir."

"So William has won. Charles has lost. And Andrew has been cast out-again," he stated.