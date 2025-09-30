Meghan Markle hit with family tragedy amid years-long estrangement: Report

Meghan Markle has been estranged from her family for years

Meghan Markle’s estranged father has been caught in the middle of a terrifying natural disaster.

According to the Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister Samantha Markle, Thomas Markle is “stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake” and unable to move, GB News reports.

Samantha shared the alarming update on X, writing: “My father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake and he can't walk and he is trapped.”

The outlet further reported that Samantha went on to blame Meghan for their father's predicament.

The 6.7-magnitude quake struck near the Eastern Visayas region on Tuesday, September 30, with officials warning of potential aftershocks. While no tsunami threat was issued, residents were urged to move inland as a precaution.

Thomas, 80, moved into a high-rise apartment in Cebu, Philippines, earlier this year after living in Mexico for over a decade. The Post previously reported that he had been “struggling” getting acclimated, given the differences in climate, language, and lifestyle.

The former Hollywood lighting director has been estranged from Meghan since 2018, when a staged paparazzi scandal and his absence from her royal wedding with Prince Harry deepened tensions. Their fractured relationship has played out publicly ever since, with Thomas frequently speaking to the press despite Meghan’s pleas for privacy.

The mom-of-two has previously said she felt “betrayed” by her father’s actions, a rift that remains unresolved. Meghan is also estranged from Samantha, who recently sued her for defamation.