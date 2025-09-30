Beckenham: Fire destroys building next to Odeon Cinema

Fire destroys building next to Odeon Cinema

A large fire engulfed a building adjacent to the Odeon cinema on Beckenham High Street on September 30, 2025, prompting a major response from the London Fire Brigade (LFB). Ten fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters were called to the scene to battle the blaze.

The blaze affected the first and second floors, as well as the roof of a building. Fire crews worked aggressively to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to the adjoining buildings, including the popular Odeon cinema.

The fire was brought under control, though crews are expected to remain on the scene for some time for damping down operations.

Huge plumes of thick, black smoke were visible from miles away across South London, causing significant concern and major traffic disruption during the morning rush hour.

A spokesperson from the London Fire Brigade said:

“The fire is producing a significant amount of smoke and we are advising people in the area to keep their windows and doors closed at this time.”

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation

“The incident is causing major traffic disruption in Beckenham and we are asking people to avoid travelling through the area whilst the incident remains ongoing as road closures are in place.”

Councillor Chloe-Jane Ross, leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Bromley Council, commented on the community impact:

“Seeing a fire so close to the Beckenham Odeon is heartbreaking for the whole community. We are thankful to the firefighters for their swift response and sincerely hope no one has been injured.”