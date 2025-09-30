King Charles ‘regrets’ major decision about Prince Andrew

King Charles had been putting off taking a drastic step for his disgraced brother Prince Andrew despite the slew of scandals that keep on embarrassing the royal family.

There have been growing tensions between the monarch and his heir, Prince William, about the next steps that need to be taken for the shamed royal.

The Prince of Wales deems Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson as a “threat” and has been lobbying to finally freeze out the couple but Charles has been hesitating, per royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

“The king does have empathy as Andrew is his brother, but William sees the couple as a threat to the monarchy,” he told Fox News Digital.

The monarch had allowed the Duke of York to attend family events even though he had been strictly barred from public events after he was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages in 2019 – in connection to convicted financier Jeffery Epstein.

Charles “welcomed Sarah Ferguson at Christmas out of sympathy for her illnesses and to give his beleaguered brother some slack”, the expert explained. “That’s no longer the case. The king will reportedly insist on a lower profile.”

The update comes after a royal source told The Times that Charles wants Andrew and Fergie to be “invisible” this year at Christmas.

It may also seem that he is now reconsidering the leverage he had given his brother over the past few years, knowing fully well the weight of his actions.

Moreover, the report also reflected the notion as it claimed that the King no longer holds back his dislike for his brother or the strict action he is taking.

“The King is not of the mind to banish someone worshipping at church or attending family occasions like a funeral,” the source said. “But he would hope they would find a more discreet way of attending these events. In the Duke of York’s case, he seems to relish the prospect of not being low-key about it.”