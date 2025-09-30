Anthropic unveils Claude Sonnet 4.5, claiming premier AI for agentic coding

In the escalating generative AI arms race, Anthropic has launched Claude Sonnet 4.5 that sets a new benchmark for productivity and reliability in software development.
The model was released on Monday, September 29, within two months after the launch of Claude Opus 4.1, reflecting an increasing acceleration of model updates and directly challenging OpenAI's new update GPT-5.
The company states that Sonnet 4.5 is not just an incremental update to the previous model but offers a foundational leap in creating “production-ready” applications.
According to Anthropic's official website, “Claude Sonnet 4.5 is the best coding model in the world. It's the strongest model for building complex agents.”
Claude Sonnet 4.5 is also SWE-Bench verified, analysing real-world software engineering abilities by resolving actual GitHub issues.
The internal testing of the model was conducted by Anthropic researcher David Hershey. He reported that Claude Sonnet 4.5 operated autonomously for over 30 hours on a single complex task, showcasing remarkable endurance.
Further technical enhancements include:
Alongside the model, Anthropic is democratizing the infrastructure behind its own products by releasing the Claude Agent SDK. This toolkit provides developers with the same building blocks used to create "Claude Code," allowing for the construction of sophisticated, custom AI agents. This move is strategic, empowering a developer ecosystem to build upon Anthropic's technology and cementing its platform's utility.
The product suite also receives major upgrades, including:
The release of Claude Sonnet 4.5 intensifies the pressure on competitors and marks a pivotal step towards AI as a collaborative engineer.
Harvest Moon of 2025 will grace the skies in October instead of September
South Korea welcomed more than 2,700 tourists as part of Chinese tour groups
Ariana Grande, world’s most followed pop star, recently found herself in trouble after reposting a social media post...
SpaceX launch transforms sky into glowing ‘jellyfish’
The viral moment was caught on camera when the camera panned and the woman stood up from his lap, leaving Jason...
A Florida man was arrested after allegedly saying he killed the animals because his neighbor kept feeding them
Four women are pursuing a civil case against Tate
The Messi statue is unrelated to the modern footballer