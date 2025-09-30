Prince Harry, Meghan respond to Prince Philip’s resurfaced wedding remark

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said their ‘I do’ on May 19, 2018, in a massive royal wedding ceremony in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

There were many untraditional elements in the wedding ceremony, which saw some members of the royal family stifle a laugh or mutter some grumbles.

Recently, King Charles former butler, Grant Harrold, revealed that Prince Harry’s grandfather Prince Philip, who was known for his blunt speech, had a “a few choice words” for the ceremony as the newly-wed couple walked out in the public for the first time.

“Once all the formalities were over, we watched as the happy couple, and then the other members of the royal family, filed out of the chapel,” Grant wrote in his memoir. “When Prince Philip came out, he turned to the queen and said, ‘Thank f--- that’s over.’”

The etiquette expert had told Fox News Digital that it wasn’t the first time Queen Elizabeth II’s husband was blunt.

Grant said that the late Duke of Edinburgh “didn’t hold back” and that’s how he had always been. Hence, when he came out of the chapel, that was what Grant had witnessed over the years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were contacted by the outlet via Archewell to respond to the claims, for which the couple had “no comment” to share.