Rare October Harvest Moon to become 2025’s first supermoon in stunning display 

This year’s Harvest Moon will be the largest and brightest moon of the year, marking the first supermoon since November 2024.
The Harvest Moon will also be called October's full moon as it is going to appear on skies on Tuesday, October 7, at 4.48am BST (11.48pm EDT on 6 October).
The name originated from farming traditions in the Northern Hemisphere.
The Harvest Moon in most years rises in September. Owing to the lunar cycle’s timing, this year’s full moon which is always closest to the autumnal equinox will grace the skies in October.
Usually, the autumnal equinox falls on September 22 or 23.
As reported by Time and Date, such occurrence is rare and last time it was witnessed in 2020.
This year’s full moon will be the first supermoon in 11 months as the moon will be closer to Earth in its orbit.
The term supermoon was coined in 1979 as it refers to any full or new moon when it comes 90 percent closest to Earth, known as its perigee.
The phenomenon called “Moon Illusion” will enhance the size of the supermoon when it comes closer to the horizon.
“Photographs prove that the Moon is the same width near the horizon as when it’s high in the sky, but that’s not what we perceive with our eyes,” Nasa wrote in a blog post.
Besides October, the November and December’s full moons will be classified as supermoons.
Ecuador, UNDP and Lavazza partnership recognized for pioneering sustainable agriculture model
South Korea welcomed more than 2,700 tourists as part of Chinese tour groups
Ariana Grande, world’s most followed pop star, recently found herself in trouble after reposting a social media post...
SpaceX launch transforms sky into glowing ‘jellyfish’
The viral moment was caught on camera when the camera panned and the woman stood up from his lap, leaving Jason...
A Florida man was arrested after allegedly saying he killed the animals because his neighbor kept feeding them