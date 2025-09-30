Early detection in young adults could be behind rising cancer diagnoses: Study suggests

A cancer-specific study that was recently conducted by the U.S. government has found that certain cancers are being diagnosed frequently in people under the age of 50.

The study looked at over 2 million cases between 2010 and 2019 and found that 14 out of 33 cancer types were on the rise in younger age groups. However, some experts think that the increase might be due to over diagnosis rather than a real rise in cancer cases.

The study results, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, highlight that some cancers formerly diagnosed in older adults are now being found more frequently in people under 50.

The findings further showed that even with diagnoses almost doubling since 1992, death rates have stayed stagnant, highlighting that the increase is because of increased diagnosis and overdiagnosis as opposed to an actual surge in severe cancer cases.

For instance, thyroid and kidney cancers has surged, but mortality rates have decreased, indicating many detected cases might not have been life-threatening.

Similarly, early-stage breast cancer diagnoses in women under 50 have increased, yet mortality rates have decreased sharply only because of better treatments, not because the disease is less prevalent.

In opposite, colorectal and endometrial cancers have seen slight but steady increases in deaths, that indicates a real rise in significant cases, likely linked to factors like obesity and fewer hysterectomies.

For most other cancers, however, rising surge appears largely a result advanced diagnostic techniques, including imaging, screening and incidental findings, instead of a genuine rise in aggressive cancers.

The study authors warn that portraying early-onset cancer as an epidemic could lead to uncalled-for fear and consequences, including overdiagnosis.

This as a result burdens the patients with physical, emotional and financial stress and exposes healthy young adults to more aggressive treatments and prolonged monitoring.