Andrew Tate: No criminal charges in civil lawsuit

Andrew Tate will not face criminal charges in the UK over civil case allegations

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate will not face criminal charges in the United Kingdom regarding allegations of assault and rape made by four women who are currently suing him in a High Court civil case.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced its decision after a further review of a case file stemming from allegations that date back to between 2013 and 2015.

The women accuse the former professional kickboxer of sexual violence, coercive control, and assault.

In a statement released on Monday, the CPS concluded that the “legal test for prosecution was not met,” leading to the decision that no further criminal action would be taken.

Tate’s UK legal team welcomed the decision, with solicitor Andrew Ford of Holborn Adams stating that the evidence was “inadequate to provide any realistic prospect of conviction.”

The four women, two former girlfriends and two who worked for his online webcam business, are pursuing a civil case against Tate at the High Court in London, which is currently scheduled to begin in June 2026.

Tate has consistently denied all of the allegations, with his lawyers describing the claims as false and maintaining that all sexual activity was consensual.

This decision relates solely to the civil allegations in the UK. Separately, Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, face criminal charges in the UK brought by the CPS in May 2025 related to allegations of rape, human trafficking, and actual bodily harm connected to different complainants.

Andrew and Tristan are also facing separate ongoing criminal proceedings in Romania on charges including rape, human trafficking, and forming an organised crime group. The Tate brothers deny all criminal charges.