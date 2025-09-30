Trump shares AI-generated video mocking democratic leaders amid shutdown standoff

US President Donald Trump escalated partisan tensions by reposting an AI-generated video on social media that mocks Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries amid the government shutdown.

The video, which was uploaded to Trump on his Truth Social and X accounts on Tuesday, September 30, showed a fake Schumer promising to give undocumented immigrants “free healthcare” to gain votes, falsely stating, “No one likes Democrats anymore.”

Another mocking aspect of the video is that Jeffries is shown wearing a sombrero, listening to mariachi music, which garnered a critical response.

The post was shared only hours after a White House meeting between Trump, Schumer, Jeffries, and Republican leaders failed to reach any agreement to fund the government beyond the September 30 deadline.

The stalemate revolves around a Democratic proposal to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are set to expire by the end of the year, to prevent premium increases for up to 20 million Americans.

The offer has been dismissed by Republicans.

Jeffries wrote back to the video on X, saying, “Bigotry will get you nowhere. Cancel the Cuts. Lower the Cost. Save Healthcare. We are NOT backing down.”

Schumer followed, stating, “If you think your shutdown is a joke, it just proves what we all know: You can’t negotiate. You can only throw tantrums."

Although the White House, House and Senate are controlled by Republicans, GOP leaders have shifted responsibility of a possible shutdown to the Democrats.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Vice President JD Vance have threatened to cut nutrition programs and disaster relief if no deal is reached.

After the meeting, Schumer informed reporters that Trump is the ultimate decision-maker and could prevent a shutdown by agreeing to Democrat demands.

The partisan conflict has no time to address the problem as the deadline to fund lapses at midnight on Tuesday, September 30.