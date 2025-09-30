Kai Cenat becomes first Twitch influencer to surpass 1 million subscribers

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat achieved a historic platform milestone, becoming the first creator to reach one million subscribers during his ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon event.
The 23-year-old content maker reached the unprecedented number on September 28, 2025, just 27 days into his month-long streaming marathon that began September 1, 2025.
Cenat celebrated the notable success moment during a live broadcast surrounded by friends, appearing visibly emotional as his subscriber counter officially displayed seven digits.
The streaming platform acknowledged the record-breaking achievement through X post, by sharing stars montage and stating: "Chat, he did it. 1 million subs in 27 days. Congrats Kai Cenat. Legendary."
The streamer reflected on his journey during the broadcast, noting: “I started off the year not even knowing what the f*** I'm about to do after Mafiathon 2."
Cenat later expressed gratitude on official X, posting: "Starting 2025, I was a little lost and didn't know how it was gonna go, but fast forward and now I'm here - 1,000,000 subs! Thank you, God. My goal is officially complete."
Cenat launched Mafiathon 3 with a high-production trailer featuring actor Michael B. Jordan, describing the event as the final chapter in his trilogy of record-breaking subathons.
The month-long stream attracted numerous celebrity appearances including Kim Kardashian, Ray J, and Snoop Dogg, who reportedly contributed over 46,000 gifted subscriptions to help push Cenat toward his milestone.
