J.K Rowling slams Emma Watson 'ignorant' in latest jibe; netizens weigh in

The long-running feud between Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and Emma Watson has reignited when Rowling called Watson “ignorant” in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that sparked intense discussion and backlash from fans across social media.

On Monday, September 29, 2025, J.K. Rowling shared a post on X and criticized Watson after coming to know the actress had spoken about their complicated relationship.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling called out Watson as “ignorant,” which sparked a fury online.

Rowling wrote, “I’m not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created.”

She added, “It would be ludicrous for her to check with an old boss about which opinions she should hold today.”

Rowling, in her lengthy post, took a sharp jab at Emma Watson. She wrote, “Like other people who’ve never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life she’s ignorant of how she is. She’ll never need a homeless shelter."

She continued, "She’s never going to be placed on a mixed-sex public hospital ward. I’d be astounded if she’s been in a high street changing room since childhood. Her ‘public bathroom’ is single occupancy and comes with a security man standing guard outside the door.”

Fans shared their reactions on X, with many applauding Rowling’s stance on women’s rights while others were disappointed to hear the words coming from an actress whose career is indebted to the striking words of a writer.

One such user wrote, "Words come to JK like numbers did to Einstein. I'm not sure there's a more important voice for women and women's rights than her. This woman is incredible. Damn."

Another one jumped in and commented, "I'm really disappointed to see Emma behaving like this. In my view, she and the other cast members should feel lasting gratitude to J.K. Rowling for creating the Harry Potter world that launched their careers."

It is not the first time that the two leading celebrities have had a showdown.

Their differences came to public light back in 2022 when Emma Watson made a veiled comment about Rowling at the BAFTA Awards.

The host of the award ceremony introduced her by saying, “She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch.”

Watson replied, “I’m here for all of the witches,” a remark that many considered was pointed towards Rowling.