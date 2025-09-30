Prince William eases tension with Beatrice, Eugenie after King’s decision

Prince William’s dislike for his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew has not been a secret, and it was on display during the funeral of Duchess of Kent earlier this month.

The York family crisis has only continued to grow over the past year courtesy of Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. The latest one which has shaken the royal family is the leaked grovelling email which Fergie had sent to her “supreme friend” Jeffery Epstein.

The monarch has reportedly warned the Duke and Duchess of York to make themselves “invisible” during the annual Christmas celebration with the royal family, but has not put any restrictions of his two nieces, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The Prince of Wales holds his stance about Andrew being a “risk” and “threat” to the monarchy and encourages his father’s decision to keep them away, especially during public appearances. However, he is understood to be sympathetic towards his cousins.

Royal author Phil Dampier believes William doesn’t want his sisters to be left out due to no fault of their own.

“He does have a good relationship with his cousins,” he told The Daily Mail.

Whether the sisters will appear during the family gathering or not, the author noted that it is a “very difficult” situation for them.

“They may feel it would be unfair of them to go when their parents aren’t there and it simply rubs salt in their wounds,” he explained.

“The King has a soft spot for both Beatrice and Eugenie and feels sorry for the situation they are in. So, it’s a real dilemma for him and one he could do without.”