Dehydration secretly fuels anxiety, health problems by 50%

The connection between dehydration, anxiety, and several other health problems revolves around the body’s stress response, hormone regulation, and the effects of even mild dehydration.

Researchers found that underhydrated individuals had cortisol levels more than 50% higher during stressful situations.

The study showed that participants didn't feel thirstier, but it did trigger biological signs of strain.

How does a glass of water contribute to releasing stress?

Scientists have revealed that drinking too little water could increase our vulnerability to stress related issues.

Individuals who drink less than recommended daily fluid intake could experience a stress hormone response which ultimately leads to an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease and depression.

A new study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology determined that individuals who drank less than 1.5 litres of fluid per day had a cortisol response to stress that was over 50% higher than those who meet their daily water intake requirements.

A physiologist in LJMU’s School of Sport and Exercise Sciences, Neil Walsh said, "Cortisol is the body’s primary test hormone and exaggerated cortisol reactive to stress is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and depression."

How was the experiment performed to analyze poor-long term health?

Danone R&I, Neil and his team divided healthy young adults into two equally sized groups representing the lowest and highest 25% of daily fluid intake every day.

The low fluid group consisted of individuals who typically drank less than 1.5 liters of fluid per day.

However, the ‘high fluid’ group included individuals who regularly met the daily water requirements of 2 litres for women and 2.5 litres for men.

Both groups' results were matched for key factors which are well known to influence stress responses, such as mental attributes and sleep.

Participants maintained their usual drinking habits for one week while hydration levels were monitored in blood and urine samples.

How is dehydration harmful for kidneys and heart

The body’s water regulation system is closely connected to the brain’s stress response center.

When the body experiences dehydration due to inadequate fluid intake, it activates the release of a hormone called vasopressin.

Vasopressin acts mainly on the kidneys, causing water reabsorption to maintain blood volume and electrolyte balance.

The sustained vasopressin places further additional strain on the kidneys, which must work harder to concentrate urine and manage electrolyte balance.

More research is needed to analyze water intake recommendations of approximately 2 litres of fluid each day for women and 2.5 liters for men.

Hydration has a key role in attenuating stress

Hydration has a crucial role in managing and reducing the body’s physiological stress, allowing the body to manage stress more effectively.

It is suggested that keeping a water bottle could be a good habit that offers potential benefits for your long-term wellness.