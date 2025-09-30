Tom Cruise sparks buzz with countryside move plans

Tom Cruise was preparing for a big lifestyle change as he set his sights on the Cotswolds.

The Hollywood star, famous for his roles in Top Gun, Jerry Maguire, Eyes Wide Shut and the Mission Impossible films, was said to be house hunting in the English countryside.

As per reports, Tom's personal assistant was searching for luxury homes in the area.

The 63-year-old star appeared ready to join a long list of celebrities who already made the Cotswolds their home, which include big names like Jeremy Clarkson, Ellen DeGeneres and David Beckham, who lived there.

A Charlbury local described the growing number of stars moving in as “the American invasion,” and claimed Tom would be another celebrity unlikely to integrate into the community.

The Hollywood legend, known for his powerful performances onscreen, was not the only superstar making the move, as Beyoncé and Jay-Z were reportedly purchasing 58 acres of land in Wigginton.

Meanwhile, David and his wife Victoria, both friends of Tom, were said to be among the neighbours likely to welcome him warmly.

Another attraction for the actor was Soho Farmhouse, the exclusive private club near Great Tew.

He celebrated his 60th birthday there in 2022, with guests including Gordon Ramsay and James Corden.

For the unversed, Tom is reportedly dating actress Ana de Armas and already owned several properties, including a Beverly Hills mansion and a £35 million penthouse in Knightsbridge, London