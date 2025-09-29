King Charles 'guaranteed' to include Archie, Lilibet in Christmas tradition

The monarch is reportedly planning a special surprise for Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4

King Charles wants to include his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the family Christmas traditions this year, according to the monarch’s former butler.

Grant Harrold, who worked for the Royal Family between 2004 and 2011, told Fabulous via The Sun that the King will “want to see his grandkids” following a heartfelt gesture from his son Prince Harry during his recent UK visit.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, is said to have gifted his father a framed photograph of Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, during their private reunion earlier this month.

The picture reportedly did not include Harry or Meghan Markle, but it was enough to spark speculation that Charles is eager for more contact with his youngest grandchildren, whom he’s rarely seen since the Sussexes moved to the US after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020.

“I’m willing to bet that there definitely will be some sort of [Zoom] communication on Christmas Day. There’s no question,” Harrold said. “I’m not talking so much about Harry and Meghan directly, but I have no doubt the King will want to see his grandkids [Lilibet and Archie] on Christmas Day.”

According to Harrold, Charles will almost certainly have gifts delivered to California, ensuring Archie and Lilibet can unwrap presents from “Grandpa” while FaceTiming him back in Windsor.