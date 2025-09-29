Scientists discover clean energy potential in toxic waste

Scientists in a recent breakthrough have discovered that toxic waste could become a potential future of clean energy to tackle climate change.

Bio-tar is a thick liquid and by-product of burning the crop waste, wood and other organic materials and found responsible for polluting the environment.

In a recent review which is published in Biochar has claimed that Bio-tar can be helpful in cutting carbon emissions and increasing environment sustainability by converting itself into high-value “bio-carbon.”

Dr Zonglu Yao from the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the paper’s senior author, said “Our review highlights how turning bio-tar into bio-carbon not only solves a technical problem for the bioenergy industry but opens the door to producing advanced carbon materials with high economic value.”

As per paper’s findings, the bio-carbon is quite different from the traditional biochar as it contains high carbon content. It is also suitable for advanced uses for its low ash content.

Earlier studies also suggest that it can act as a clean-burning fuel for greener chemical reactions and supercapacitors which are necessary for renewable energy storage.

Yuxuan Sun, the paper’s lead author, explained, “Bio-tar polymerisation is not just about waste treatment, it represents a new frontier for creating sustainable carbon materials.”

This breakthrough shows a promising clean energy future, leading to a cleaner economy.